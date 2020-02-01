Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,392 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of SPS Commerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSC. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. First Analysis lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $56.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $59.98.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

