Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Albany International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the third quarter worth $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIN stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $68.24 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.96.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $271.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.53%. Research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

