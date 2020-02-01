Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Brady as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Brady by 474.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brady by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Brady by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Brady stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brady Corp has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Brady’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $802,110.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $1,837,534. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRC. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Brady has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $54.33.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

