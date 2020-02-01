Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 65,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 49,276 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Jabil by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Jabil by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Jabil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,784.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $2,059,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,418,781.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,017 shares of company stock worth $12,532,302. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. Jabil Inc has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

