Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,785,000 after purchasing an additional 372,156 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 274,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,987 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 274,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 248,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,499,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 203,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,078,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,533 shares in the company, valued at $64,980,507.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,915 shares of company stock worth $6,043,454. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.13.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $239.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.93. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $166.15 and a twelve month high of $260.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

