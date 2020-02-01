Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Purchases 2,354 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems makes up 1.5% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 30,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 123,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 392,707 shares of company stock valued at $27,884,169. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.