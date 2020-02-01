Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,000. Amedisys accounts for approximately 1.6% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Amedisys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock opened at $176.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $106.65 and a 12-month high of $184.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.05 and its 200 day moving average is $146.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,116,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,907 shares of company stock worth $2,836,208 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

