Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd owned 0.10% of NeoGenomics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NeoGenomics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,701,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,652,000 after acquiring an additional 126,750 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in NeoGenomics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 985,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 47,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,966,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 128,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $3,118,455.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,947.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,401 shares of company stock worth $9,631,286 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEO shares. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. First Analysis downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

NEO opened at $32.23 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,226.23 and a beta of 1.06.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

