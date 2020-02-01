Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 34,910 Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000. Saia comprises 1.2% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.13% of Saia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Saia by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,566,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Saia by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Saia by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Saia by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 12.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $87.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.34. Saia Inc has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $468.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.97 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

