Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Reduces Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,335 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IDACORP by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,006 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $27,819,000 after buying an additional 78,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 55.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,432 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 4,878.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,919 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $14,353,000 after buying an additional 140,048 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IDACORP by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,290 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $20,918,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Capital raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $112.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. IDACORP Inc has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $114.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.24.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $386.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.28 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

