Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Sells 17,305 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,305 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dover by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $113.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $104.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $86.13 and a 12 month high of $120.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,084,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

