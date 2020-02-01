Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,946 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for about 1.6% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Copart by 12.2% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 58,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Copart by 27.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Copart by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $101.46 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.40.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

