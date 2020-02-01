Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,005 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 82.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 148.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 17.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 15.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 13.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

AWI opened at $100.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $106.48.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.55.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

