Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Sells 62,556 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,939 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 62,556 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. CNB Bank increased its position in eBay by 982.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in eBay by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in eBay by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in eBay by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in eBay by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 493,757 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $19,224,000 after purchasing an additional 82,538 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

