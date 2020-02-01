Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Takes $1.34 Million Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after purchasing an additional 762,969 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Dollar General by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock opened at $153.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $166.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.95.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.