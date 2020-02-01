Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Takes $1.68 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,356,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 35,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.06.

NYSE:APD opened at $238.71 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.06 and a 12-month high of $244.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.98.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

