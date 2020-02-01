Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Takes $1.89 Million Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,519 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 27,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $2,212,422.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.05.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $84.69 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

