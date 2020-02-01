Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.3% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.21.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

