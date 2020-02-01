Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $203.13 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $159.08 and a 52-week high of $214.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

