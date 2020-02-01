Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of SPX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of SPX by 2,192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPX by 1,663.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

SPXC stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. SPX Corp has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Corp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

