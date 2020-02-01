Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Atmos Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 31,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.27.

In related news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $117.03 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $93.86 and a 12 month high of $117.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.37.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $443.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

