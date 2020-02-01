Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up 1.2% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.41.

LULU opened at $239.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $247.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

