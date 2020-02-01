Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.07.

NEE stock opened at $268.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.39. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $173.35 and a twelve month high of $270.66. The firm has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.