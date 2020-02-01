Aragon (ANT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.13 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00007597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Bittrex, IDEX and Bitfinex. Aragon has a total market cap of $22.13 million and $25,660.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aragon has traded up 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.40 or 0.02979895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194241 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120946 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,173,226 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GOPAX, Liqui, IDEX, Upbit, AirSwap, HitBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

