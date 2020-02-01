ARAW Market Cap Reaches $40,875.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, ARAW has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. ARAW has a total market cap of $40,875.00 and $135.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.27 or 0.05876989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00127371 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034686 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015392 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010743 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

