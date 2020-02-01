Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Reduces Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $2,695,000. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reduced their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $228.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.86. The stock has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

