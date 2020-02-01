Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 86 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $908,287,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $669,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,434.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $989.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,402.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,275.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,890. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

