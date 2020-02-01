Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995,593 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $56,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 115,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at $224,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 108.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 218,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 113,736 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

