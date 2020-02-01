Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.88.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Arconic alerts:

In related news, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $312,465.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,153.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 147.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arconic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Arconic by 8,990.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARNC traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $29.95. 2,877,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,271. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.