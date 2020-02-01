Ardor Price Up 24.8% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu and HitBTC. Ardor has a total market cap of $52.22 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008048 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000444 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, HitBTC, OKEx, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

