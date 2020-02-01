Argentum Price Tops $0.0002 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. Argentum has a total market cap of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Argentum Profile

Argentum (ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

