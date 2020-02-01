Argentum Reaches Market Cap of $2,062.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 48% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

Argentum (ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

