Argus (ARGUS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.00

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Argus has a total market capitalization of $1,065.00 and $21.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Argus has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Argus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00046450 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00067274 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,311.08 or 1.00460544 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000756 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00049574 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001448 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Argus

Argus (ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co.

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

