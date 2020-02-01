Argus Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Argus has a total market capitalization of $969.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argus coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Argus has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00046305 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00067486 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,335.00 or 0.99726692 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000745 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00056738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001462 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Argus Coin Profile

Argus (ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin.

Buying and Selling Argus

Argus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

