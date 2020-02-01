Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3,396.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

