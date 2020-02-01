Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Waters by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ian King sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.19, for a total value of $506,326.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $6,249,957.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,769 shares of company stock worth $8,385,820 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WAT opened at $223.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.08. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $199.11 and a 52 week high of $255.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The firm had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.38.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

