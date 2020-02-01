Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 53,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SEI Investments news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $584,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $5,575,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,801,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,138 over the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

SEIC stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.07. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

