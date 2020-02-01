Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of RenaissanceRe worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $189.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $135.59 and a 52 week high of $201.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.66.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $704.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,370,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.33.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

