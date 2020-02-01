Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,219 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 25,367 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 42.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 453.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $84.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.25. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday. Nomura reduced their price target on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

