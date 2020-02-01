Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,668 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 14,042 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Tapestry worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,505 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after buying an additional 162,501 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 116.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 15,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 31.5% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Edward Jones upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

NYSE TPR opened at $25.77 on Friday. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.