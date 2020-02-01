Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of The Medicines worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 1,156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 705.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDCO shares. Chardan Capital cut The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Medicines in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of MDCO opened at $84.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39. The Medicines Company has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $84.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Medicines Company will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

