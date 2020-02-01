Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,332 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Gentex worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1,258.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,004,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after acquiring an additional 930,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Gentex by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 98,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra upped their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

