Arizona State Retirement System Has $234.06 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797,055 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Apple were worth $234,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Apple by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 13,050 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $309.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.51. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.56 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

