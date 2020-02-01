Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.19 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of AptarGroup worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $115.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.24 and a 52-week high of $126.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.75.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $701.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.85%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

