Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.20 Million Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of CyrusOne worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

CyrusOne stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -405.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $79.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.59.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $74,153.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,068. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

