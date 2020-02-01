Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.23 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $205,707.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,738.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.29.

Shares of CRL opened at $154.58 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $120.26 and a 52 week high of $161.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.15 and a 200-day moving average of $139.48.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

