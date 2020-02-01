Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.35 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth approximately $33,755,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 366,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,695,000 after buying an additional 140,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,759,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 237,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,429,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.96. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $72.32 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.90.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.