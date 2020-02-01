Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,390 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,768,000 after buying an additional 207,143 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $75.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

KSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

