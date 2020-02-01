Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.65 Million Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 296,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,018,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $7,199,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in American Financial Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

AFG stock opened at $108.79 on Friday. American Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $90.20 and a twelve month high of $111.86. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.30. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In related news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $21,462,000.00. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

