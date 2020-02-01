Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.05% of Nordson worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,194,000 after purchasing an additional 262,385 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 15,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,308 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 32.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 236,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after purchasing an additional 58,232 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $31,659,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $168.86 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $124.90 and a 1 year high of $176.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.02 and a 200-day moving average of $152.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDSN. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

In related news, Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.95 per share, with a total value of $165,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,722.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,417. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.